Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EVN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.31.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.