Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

