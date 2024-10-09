Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NAPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

