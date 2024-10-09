Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 6981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
