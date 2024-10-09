Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

DOCS stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

