Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,088,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

