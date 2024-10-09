Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.