Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.18%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.32% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

