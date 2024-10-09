Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Coupang Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $74,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 360.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

