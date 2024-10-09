Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $41.44.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta ( NYSE:VTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTMX. Barclays decreased their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

