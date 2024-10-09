Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $4,448,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTG opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 28.19 and a quick ratio of 28.19.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.