Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Christie Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.88. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £25.20 million, a PE ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

