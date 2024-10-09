Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,218,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

