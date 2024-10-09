Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zillow Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 148.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

