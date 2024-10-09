Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $25.00 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
