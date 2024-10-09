Brokers Set Expectations for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRMR. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 235,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

