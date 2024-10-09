Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BOOT opened at $161.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 495,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

