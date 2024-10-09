Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

BKNG opened at $4,233.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,832.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,780.65. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

