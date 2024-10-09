Barclays Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $239.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $218.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

BATS:CBOE opened at $207.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.47.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

