Barclays Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $330.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.52.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $282.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $294.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

