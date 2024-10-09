BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
BankUnited Price Performance
BKU opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $39.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
