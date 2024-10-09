AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Performance

Shares of AJOT stock opened at GBX 143.56 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £202.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,170.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.24. AVI Japan Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.75 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.68 ($1.88).

Get AVI Japan Opportunity alerts:

About AVI Japan Opportunity

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.