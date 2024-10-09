Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $184,190.79 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $184,190.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24.

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19.

NYSE:AESI opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $78,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

