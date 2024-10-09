Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 64.66 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.89. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 259.38.
About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
