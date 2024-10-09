Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 64.66 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.89. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 259.38.

Get Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust alerts:

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.