Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target at $58.25

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

