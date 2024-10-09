Analysts Set MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Target Price at $20.90

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

MNSO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 884.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

