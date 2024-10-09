Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $56.00

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.