AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AECOM traded as high as $105.16 and last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 75158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,162.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

