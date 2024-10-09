ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) vs. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head-To-Head Review

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 25.78 -$5.57 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 14.54 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -1,036.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.90% -75.11% ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25

ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.19%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

