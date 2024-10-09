AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $212.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $192.99 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

