Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $38.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

