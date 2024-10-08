WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
WAM Active Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 15.42.
WAM Active Company Profile
