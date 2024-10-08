Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 2,518.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 85,242 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

