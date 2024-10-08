Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,584. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

