Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.68. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.