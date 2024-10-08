UBS Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Humana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.19.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $236.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day moving average of $342.89. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,456,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.