TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 33.76, a quick ratio of 33.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 in the last three months.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

