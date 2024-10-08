Truist Financial Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $202.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.90.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $175.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.