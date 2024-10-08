TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $449.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $449.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BLD opened at $384.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

