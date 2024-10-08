The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NWG opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,518 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

