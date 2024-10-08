Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.30.

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

