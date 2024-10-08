Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.30.
