Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SMMT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.25 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

