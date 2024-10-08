Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON SEC opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 646.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.59. Strategic Equity Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 379 ($4.96).
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
