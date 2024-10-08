StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.