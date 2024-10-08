StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

