StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

