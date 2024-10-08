StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

