StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CZWI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
