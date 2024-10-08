StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:BTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
