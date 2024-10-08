Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 4,707.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($61.61).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($46.07) to GBX 3,920 ($51.30) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.61) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.04) to GBX 4,190 ($54.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,166.63). Insiders have purchased 716 shares of company stock worth $2,028,097 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,534 ($33.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,049.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.60 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,022.39%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

