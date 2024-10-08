Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMC opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.