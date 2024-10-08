Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Safestore to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
